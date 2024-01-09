'Dry' January made easy with mocktails and sober events in WNY

BUFFALO, NY — New Year's Resolutions could mean a "dry" January and sobriety for some. Andy Krumm, or "Mister Mocktail," wants to show Buffalo how easy it can be to refrain from alcohol.

WKBW Willa DeWhisp and Andy Krumm, Mister Mocktail

I figured out, I still love every aspect of going out, dressing up having a fancy glass a tasty beverage but, I didn't like the alcohol or the consequences for me it came with.

In 2020, Krumm gave up alcohol and started Soberonesix, where he hosts sober events for everyone.

Starting Tuesday night, Krumm will be hosting the first dry January drag show at Mr. Goodbar with Willa DeWhisp, one of Buffalo's few sober drag queens.

People come up to me and people are like gagged that I can perform, dance around, sing and do all these things without being intoxicated.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, members of the LGBTQ+ community are 90 percent more likely to use alcohol and drugs than straight people.

Krumm and Willa DeWhisp say that because of those statistics, they wanted to create a safe space for all to enjoy, whether drinking or not.

Just showcasing that you can go out, still go to nightlife, party dance on the bar dance on the stage , it's okay and here we will celebrate that.

You can still get a mocktail in many restaurants and bars around WNY, including at Mister Sizzles- with five specialty mocktails and nine non-alcoholic beers and spirits -- you can make any drink a sober one for a dollar off during happy hour.

"One of those where they taste just like regular cocktails, its just one of those options where you get fresh juice and fresh ingredients, its a craft cocktail just a mocktail version," said Rich Binner, Mister Sizzle's Bar Manager.

Mister Sizzle's is having a fundraiser for the owner's son Auggie, where if you buy the 'A Drink for Auggie' it goes toward fighting against his congenital heart disease.

Mocktail bars:

-26 Allen

-Ballyhoo Drinks & Links

-Big Ditch Brewing Co.

-Billy Club

-Breezy Burrito Bar

-Casa Azul

-Graylyn

-Jack Rabbit

-Waxlight Bar A Vin

Soberonesix Sober Social events:

-House of Charm on Jan. 17 at 7

-Ciao Ciao, 2/21

-Breezy Burrito Bar, 3/20

-The Delaware Pub & Grill, 4/17

-Aroma on Bryant, 5/15

-Twentysix Allen, 6/19