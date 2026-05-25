Dress for Success: Buffalo students offered free dress clothing for prom

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Organizations from across Buffalo joined together to offer local students free dress clothing ahead of prom season, in exchange for pledging to make their prom a "safe and sober one."

On Sunday, the Buffalo Public Library turned into a one-stop shop courtesy of St. Brian Clothiers, HATP Foundation and Push Buffalo. The event is part of the "iPROMise Program," aimed at supporting student-athletes and coaching young men on having a safe and stylish prom.

"These young men and now ladies are coming down to get their items for prom," said Dewitt Lee, founder of St. Brian and the 'iPROMise Program.' "They're also getting the encouragement from the community and some of the guidance needed to make sure prom night doesn't become a prom nightmare."

"It takes a lot of money, right? And we know that," Lee continued. "But coming here with us, it just takes creativity. But ultimately making sure that they're happy with what they have that they feel confident because if you don't feel confident, if you don't feel secure in yourself and your clothes, it's gonna show."

Adam Beam Dewitt Lee helps a student with their suit at the Buffalo Public Library on Sunday. The event offers students free dress clothing as part of the "iPROMise Program".

"The greatest thing in the world is to put a young man and a man into a suit, you should just see the smile," said Nate Boyd of the HAT Foundation. "So, I'm just encouraged by it. That's why I'm inspired."

Harriet added, "This started with us, believing that everybody deserved to go to prom. I knew that there were a lot of ladies who didn't get to go to prom because they didn't have the dresses. So, what we did was we had dresses donated, and we had shoes donated, and also accessories, so then that way they'll be able to go to prom and enjoy as everyone else does."

Adam Beam Nate Boyd helps a student find a suit at the Buffalo Public Library on Sunday. The event offers students free dress clothing as part of the "iPROMise Program".

Each student who participated had to pledge to safely enjoy their special night. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately 1,000 children under the age of 21 die each year in preventable tragedies while celebrating their high school proms and graduations.

"We just want to make sure that they come home because their families love them, the community needs them and the world needs them," said Lee. "You get a minute to mentor, what are you gonna do with that minute? We're looking to make sure that we make every minute count, and if my only encounter with you is today, I wanna make sure that I've given you the tools you need to survive, and not just look great."

Adam Beam Harriet with Push Buffalo helps a student with their dress at the Buffalo Public Library on Sunday. The event offers students free dress clothing as part of the "iPROMise Program".

Students will still have an opportunity to look through the selection of dresses and suits throughout the week at the HATP Foundation's headquarters at 2824 Bailey Avenue. Additionally, those looking to donate can at donatesuits.org.

WATCH: Dress for Success: Buffalo students offered free dress clothing for prom