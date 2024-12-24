Dozens of last-minute shoppers head to the Elmwood Village

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of shoppers headed to the Elmwood Village on Tuesday for some last-minute Christmas shopping.

"I got some festive wrapping paper," said Dan Waldman. "I got some hand-glazed mugs very Bill's themed, very buffalo themed, a lot of chicken wing inspired stuff, some magnets, some pins."

Dan said he is used to procrastinating.

"I think we are who we are, I'm not going to change," said Dan.

Like many others, Dan shops in the Elmwood Village because of the variety of locally inspired items.

"It's a very personal experience," his sister Emma Waldman said. "You go and you just see everything that makes Buffalo, Buffalo."

"It also just means more when you're shopping at these small stores, and it means more to the people you're giving the gifts to," said Dan. "It feels more thoughtful."

Christa Penner owns Buffalo ShopCraft on Elmwood. Like many other small businesses in the village, she opens every Christmas Eve and expects a surge of last-minute shoppers.

"It's always fun when the last-minute shoppers are coming out," said Penner.