BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After years of downtown businesses closing their doors, signs of a shift are showing, with some local businesses expanding and others preparing to open.

For customers like Esther Nyakato, the growth is something worth celebrating.

Nyakato considers herself a loyal regular at Jack's Corner Cafe, where she says the food, drinks and staff keep her coming back.

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Jack's Corner Cafe recently reopened at 130 Genesee Street after closing its original location for nearly two weeks to move into a larger space right across the street.

For employees, it means more room to serve customers and a more comfortable environment.

"It's amazing. I like the new space. It's so much more comfortable. We aren't on top of each other," said Zoya Amore, a barista who has worked at the cafe for five years, since it first opened.

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Amore said the response has been positive, with familiar customers continuing to stop in.

"The response has been good," she said. "We seem to have our regulars almost every day."

Nyakato said the cafe's expansion reflects the support given by the community.

"That shows how much people love this place and are coming and seeing regulars," she said. "The people I work with also recommended this place."

WATCH: Downtown Buffalo businesses show signs of growth as new shops prepare to open

Downtown Buffalo businesses show signs of growth as new shops prepare to open

And Jack's Corner Cafe is not the only business bringing activity downtown.

ERTH, a specialty Yemeni coffee shop, is expected to open in the coming weeks at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, adding another coffee option to the downtown area.

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Meanwhile, a new bookstore called The Walrus Said is preparing to open at 600 Main Street, near Chippewa.

The new openings come as small businesses continue to navigate high costs and the challenges of operating in an evolving economic climate.

For Nyakato, seeing local businesses grow is important not just for customers, but for the surrounding community.

"It's important to see that local businesses can flourish with the local people and basically uplift the community. It's something we can keep seeing, hopefully," she said.

As more businesses look to establish themselves downtown, their investments could help shape what the next chapter looks like.