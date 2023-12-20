'Don't let your dreams go': Nearly 150 students graduate from Trocaire College

BUFFALO, NY — Nearly 150 students at Trocaire College graduated on Tuesday evening as the school celebrated its 70th annual commencement.

"Whether you're completing a certificate, an associate degree, or a bachelor's degree, you join the Trocaire community because you wanted to serve your community and become a successful member of your profession," Bassam Deeb—Trocaire President— said to graduates.

Graduate and class speaker Arianna Coleman says she went back to school after getting a business degree because she fell in love with nursing and that there is always time to do what you love.

"Always believe in yourself, just know that you can and will do it. You can overcome anything and everything you want no matter what," said Coleman.

Another graduate, 48-year-old Emma Brevetti, says she wants to make her daughter proud with every step toward her title of an RN.

"I feel great, and she's so proud of me every day; she's thirteen, and she tells me every day, 'I'm so proud of you'," said Brevetti.

The UB Center of the Arts was packed Tuesday as family members celebrated their grads. Some graduates are hoping that others can follow their dreams as well.

"Don't let your dreams go. No matter how long it takes, you can do it anytime. Just follow your dreams," said Tiffany Smith.

Some grads look forward to their futures as the most stressful time is finished.

"It's exciting because of all of the stuff we had to go through in school, like the stress and everything due at the same time, and all the exams at the same time. I am just so happy it's over, and hopefully, I don't have nightmares," said Deshia Paulk.