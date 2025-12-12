'Don't give up:' More than 90 ambitious medical students graduate from Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology (BCAT) held its graduation on Thursday night for approximately 90 adult students. All have gone through training programs in Allied Health Fields, and are now ready to advance their education to help others in the medical field.

The 12th annual ceremony took place at Hohn Auditorium at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"BCAT is all about creating career pathways for people looking for second-chance opportunities," explained Gina Burkhardt, BCAT CEO & President. "They come in and get national certified from the National Health Association."

The students completed training for careers that included pharmacy technician (PTCB/NHA Certification), phlebotomy (CPT/NHA Certification), and certified medical administrative assistant (CMA/NHA Certification).

WATCH: More than 90 ambitious medical students graduate from Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology

'Don't give up:' More than 90 ambitious medical students graduate from BCAT

Elbert Clyburn, 37, Niagara Falls

"Don't give up," said Clyburn, who graduated from the pharmacy technician program.

WKBW Elbert Clyburn, of Buffalo

"Coming from nothing to something, I had to push my way to get to where I had to get," said Clyburn

The Niagara Falls man said he overcame financial struggles and decided to join BCAT to become a better influence. He wants to get his doctorate in pharmacy.

Krystal Perkins, 32, Buffalo

"Just don't give up, with kids, without kids, don't give up," said Perkins.

WKBW Krystal Perkins, of Buffalo

This young mother received a roaring cheer when she crossed the stage with excitement. She graduated from the school's phlebotomy program.

"With a job, without a job, you can do anything you put your mind to," said Perkins.

Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology, founded in 2014 and now located on Buffalo's East Side, offers tuition-free workforce training programs and high school arts and technology afterschool programs that engage, strengthen skills, and open doors to opportunity and financial security. Both programs are offered in a welcoming, supportive, and inspiring environment.