BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter parking in Buffalo starts November 15, and Mayor Sean Ryan is urging residents to follow the rules so plows can clear the streets.

Standing on a dead-end street in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood, Mayor Ryan reminded residents: "Check the sign, move your car, let the plow through and don't block your block," Mayor Ryan said.

Ahead of this winter, the city invested in new equipment to help clear snow on narrow side streets and dead ends. City officials said they also have 22 snow plows ready. Ryan said the city now needs residents to comply with winter parking rules to get the job done.

"We're doing our part by investing in better equipment, better operations, better communications," Ryan said. "But keeping our streets clear is a shared responsibility."

WATCH: 'Don't block your block': Winter parking in Buffalo starts November 15

'Don't block your block': Winter parking in Buffalo starts November 15

The city has recently increased its fleet of parking enforcement officers and will have tow trucks to move vehicles blocking snow removal efforts if needed. If your car is towed, it's a $110 ticket. But Ryan said ticketing is not the goal.

"Our goal isn't to ticket, our goal isn't to tow, our goal is to plow your street," Ryan explained.

Booth said overnight parking bans on bus routes start November 15. The updated list is on the city's website.

"So you cannot park on bus routes between 1:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. daily," Booth said.

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