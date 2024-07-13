Donny Osmond postpones performance at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Due to illness, singer Donny Osmond has postponed his Saturday night performance at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.

Donny Osmond Management released the following statement Saturday afternoon:

"Regretfully tonight's performance has been postponed as Donny has lost his voice. We are diligently working towards rescheduling this show for a later date. Additional details will be shared once available on Donny.com. Donny wants to thank all his fans and Seneca Casino and looks forward to seeing you soon."

More information will be released once a new date is finalized. You can find updates online here.