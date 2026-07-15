BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Smoke from wildfires in Canada drifted into Western New York on Wednesday, causing the region to be covered in a yellow-orange haze.

The DEC forecast the air quality index to reach as high as 195 across the region on Wednesday, which is the "unhealthy" range.

Dr. Kumar Shah, who runs a respiratory walk-in clinic in East Amherst, said the number is cause for concern — even for people without underlying health conditions.

"When the air quality index is greater than 100, especially for sensitive individuals, individuals that have lung disease such as asthma and COPD, are more likely to have difficulty breathing," Dr. Shah said. "So today at 165 and peak of 195, that is just unhealthy air, so even individuals with no lung disease may have a difficult time breathing."

WATCH: Doctor shares tips as smoke from Canadian wildfires impacts air quality in WNY

Doctor shares tips as smoke from Canadian wildfires impacts air quality in WNY

Shah said his clinic was already seeing the impact on Wednesday, with a couple of patients walking in and six more scheduled.

Shah's advice for residents is to limit time outside and take precautions when going out is unavoidable.

"I'd recommend, at least when the air quality is so bad, try to stay indoors," Dr. Shah said. "If you need to go outside and do some work, limit the duration of that."

He also recommends keeping windows and doors closed and running an air conditioner with a good filtration system.

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