'Do your part': Allentown Association seeks volunteers for snow-clearing pilot program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Allentown Association seeks volunteers to clear sidewalks in a snow pilot program.

"What we envision is a collective effort, so it's not falling on one person, one single group," said Jen Kovach, a board member of the Allentown Association. "It's going to be everybody throughout the neighborhood."

The Allentown Association seeks more than 50 volunteers to clear sidewalks and streets so people can enjoy area shops and restaurants throughout the winter.

"If we have the people who live here really dedicated, it is going to help drive more business to come to Allentown and more visitors to Buffalo," said Kovach.

The initiative follows the Parkside Snow Angels model, a program the Parkside Community Association created where neighbors volunteer to shovel out elderly residents.

"It's not insurmountable; this is not an expensive program to run; it just takes the willingness of people to put in the time," said Susan Udin, the secretary for PCA.

Business owners hope to have the streets cleared and sidewalks shoveled so everyone can enjoy Allentown.

"I've been picking up trash and shoveling in front of my business, so I think some out-of-town landlords and some businesses and some residents need to start pitching in and doing their part as well," said Mickey Harmon, Co-owner of Good Stuff Gallery and Gift.

You can sign up to volunteer here.