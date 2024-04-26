'Do the right thing': Mother of 2010 homicide victim wants killer, witnesses to come forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Karen Owens will never forget the night her son, Ronald "Benjamin" Evans, was fatally shot in front of their house.

It was a little after 10 p.m. on September 1, 2010. Her son, who had just turned 21 two weeks earlier, had been out with friends, playing dice and gambling. He got to the front door and put his key into the lock.

"I heard the key in the door and I heard a noise but I thought he'd like, maybe dropped a bag or something... dropped something, but it was the gunshot," Owens told 7 News.

She didn't realize what had happened until she saw the flashing police lights outside.

She opened the door and found her son lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

Thirteen and a half years later, she's still heartsick. And she's still seeking justice.

Buffalo police are taking a new look at the case and are hopeful that someone may now be willing to come forward.

"Maybe some of those fears of the streets ... have waned," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. "We'd like some of those people to come back to us. We'd like them to help us with information."

Owens and Gramaglia both think there are people out there who know more than they have said.

"My message to whoever said you come forward and think about if it was your brother, your son or your family member," Owens said. "Just come forward and do the right thing."

There is a $7,500 Crime Stoppers reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of whoever killed Benji Evans.

You can make a confidential top to CrimeStoppers at 716-867-6161 or go to their website for other ways to give information at crimestopperswny.org.