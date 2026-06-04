BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan joined business leaders on Ellicott Street to launch District Live, an entertainment initiative in the city's Electric District aimed at revitalizing downtown Buffalo.

District Live will feature a lineup including bocce, pickleball, soccer watch parties and Chalkfest beginning this summer, and plans to continue programming into the winter and fall.

"We want people to say, 'Are you gonna play bocce after work? Is our office putting a team into the pickleball tournament?'" Ryan said.

The initiative was spearheaded by business leaders, including developer Rocco Termini, who helped raise $300,000 to support programming.

"We formed a business group here called the Electric District Alliance, and that alliance has been working tirelessly to get this all put together," Termini said.

Deputy Mayor Thomas Baines encouraged other businesses and community members to get involved.

"This is really a call to action. If you're a business, if you've got an idea to help explore and do what we're doing today, we want to avail ourselves to you," Baines said.

WATCH: District Live series to bring new life to downtown Buffalo