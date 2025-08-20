Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" enchants Buffalo with rare summer run at Shea's

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Disney's beloved musical "Beauty and the Beast" opens at Shea's Performing Arts Center Wednesday night, bringing a rare summer theatrical experience to Buffalo's theater district through Sunday.

The enchanting production features cast members who are bringing their own interpretations to the classic characters while honoring the Broadway legacy.

Danny Gardner, who plays Lumière, said the role represents a childhood dream come true.

"Really kind of a dream come true," Gardner said.

Gardner fell in love with the character when Disney's animated feature was first released in the early 1990s.

"He has such heart, and you can tell his romantic side is that he wears it on his sleeve, but also the song 'Be Our Guest' is just one of the best in the Disney canon," Gardner said.

The actor adds his own twist to the famous candelabra character, incorporating tap dancing into his performance.

"With the comedy but also the tap dancing, which, I've been doing many, many years. I started when I was 6 and so to have Lumiere tap dance is a really exciting aspect for me because I get to show that side of myself," Gardner said.

Cameron Thomas, who plays Babette, describes her character as the optimistic heart of the castle staff.

"Being able to play her has been an honor," Thomas said.

"Babette is super fun, flirty, she brings like joy to the castle staff and she's always like the optimistic one," Thomas said.

Thomas noted that Babette holds special significance as a character fully developed for the Broadway production.

"In the animated film she was just a feather duster and then in the live action, her name was Plumette. So, the Broadway show, was really the first time that one her name was Babette and that she was really like fully fledged out as a character," Thomas said.

Local businesses are embracing the rare summer performance, with at least five establishments participating in promotional partnerships with Shea's.

Connor Hawkins, co-owner of Banshee Irish Pub, said the show brings welcome business during typically slower summer months.

"Fantastic for us because it's business we wouldn't normally have," Hawkins said.

Shea's patrons can receive discounts at participating venues, including 10% off food bills at Banshee Irish Pub.

"Anybody who comes in tonight or this week and they tell us they're going to Shea's. They will get 10% off their entire food bill. Everyone's looking to save a little bit of money with coming downtown and parking and what have you," Hawkins said.

Another business participating is Bacchus Wine Bar and Restaurant.

"What we have is complimentary valet parking for all of our guests. Pull up in front, we park the cars for you, and then you can walk to Shea's, which is maybe a 0.1 mile from here. Walk over to Shea's, come back here and get your car then thereafter," Catherine Cravotta, event coordinator for Bacchus Wine Bar and Restaurant, said.

Brian Higgins, president of Shea's Performing Arts Center, expects significant economic impact from the 4-day, 8-show run.

"So it will lighten up the Theater District literally and figuratively and economically," Higgins said.

Approximately 20,000 people are expected to attend the performances, generating an estimated $6.5 million in economic activity.

"That's spending that occurs after the ticket is purchased, so it's consumer spending before and after the show, and that's the kind of economic impact that Beauty and the Beast has on our community," Higgins said.

