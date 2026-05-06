BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A community-wide drive is now underway to help families in Buffalo.

The diaper and hygiene products drive began as a response to the May 14, 2022, Tops supermarket shooting on Jefferson Avenue. Its mission is to support young families on Buffalo's East Side.

Every Bottom Covered and Hope Rises teamed up for the effort. Highmark BlueCross BlueShield and Delta Sonic became founding members. And now, Home Beneath Our Feet is part of the program.

Michael Ball, Vice President of Community Affairs at Highmark, said the need has grown since 2022.

"What we learned is that those needs continue to persist because we know that in many ways the costs of things have become more expensive," Ball said. "That's no different for young families and mothers that need supplies for their babies and young children."

WATCH: Diaper and hygiene products drive underway to support young Buffalo families

Diaper and hygiene products drive underway to support young Buffalo families

Raziya Hill of Every Bottom Covered said diapers are not covered by programs many families rely on.

"Diapers, particularly, aren't covered by other resources like WIC or SNAP or temporary cash assistance, not going far enough to make sure the families have what they need," Hill said. "The need is there because the child can't go a day without diapers."

Dwight Lowe of A Home Beneath Our Feet said some families are forced to make difficult choices.

"We work with folks where they have to make decisions — whether they're going to budget their finances for food or hygiene products."

Brian Glaser of Hope Rises said organizers are committed to expanding the drive's reach.

Donations can be dropped off at Delta Sonics and AAA locations throughout Western New York through May 20.

For more information and other ways to help, visit wnyforhelp.com.

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