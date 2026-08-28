BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A scheduled two-day Department of Homeland Security Careers Expo has been canceled after Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz intervened.

On Thursday, Poloncarz, a Democrat, released a joint statement with convention center CEO Patrick Kaler, in which Poloncarz said in part:

"Erie County has a long and proud history of welcoming immigrants and refugees from around the world... The Buffalo Convention Center is a publicly owned community asset, and I do not believe it should be used to support recruitment efforts that are inconsistent with the values we have repeatedly expressed as a welcoming community."

Poloncarz also cited public safety, saying the job fair "could result in significant protests and civil unrest as has happened elsewhere, requiring an increased law enforcement presence without the benefit of a coordinated response plan between city and county officials."

The convention center, a county-owned building, is operated by the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Corporation. Poloncarz said it was that corporation which entered into a contract with DHS for the event.

WATCH: DHS careers expo at Buffalo Convention Center canceled after Poloncarz intervenes

DHS careers expo at Buffalo Convention Center canceled after Poloncarz intervenes

Activist group "Evict ICE" pressured Poloncarz and other local elected officials to cancel the event.

"This building was publicly funded and is in fact publicly owned, and I don't see that we should be - as taxpayers in Erie County as residents in Buffalo - supporting this kind of job fair," campaigner Caitlin Love Crowell said.

But Republican Erie County Legislator Lindsay Lorigo said it is government overreach.

"I think it is a total abuse of his power as county executive, asking the convention center to shut down what was bringing millions into the county in spending," Lorigo said.

Lorigo also pushed back on Poloncarz's public safety justification.

"If people want to come and protest, they have a First Amendment right, and we should protect that, just like the people who want to attend the career fair have the right to attend," Lorigo said.

DHS provided this statement.