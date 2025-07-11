‘Detainment and fines’: Buffalo Police increasing illegal gatherings enforcement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Fourth of July weekend in Buffalo saw two different large illegal gatherings, resulting in three arrests.

July 5: “Officers responded to the 400 block of Olympic Avenue following calls of a large party, fights, and an unruly crowd not allowing homeowners to get into their residences. As officers attempted to disperse the crowd, multiple individuals began lighting fireworks and throwing them at officers. After one such individual shot a Roman candle-style projectile at officers, he fled on foot. Officers were able to apprehend the individual following a brief foot pursuit.

While in the process of apprehending Quantrell Carson, a separate individual threw a large explosive device at a group of patrol officers. The explosive detonated in the vicinity of fourteen police officers. An investigation into that individual began immediately, and in the following days, a suspect was identified. On July 10, the suspect was apprehended without incident.”

Quantrell Carson, 21, of Buffalo was charged with one count of obstruction of governmental administration and one count of disorderly conduct.

Sliester Luther, 21, of Buffalo was charged with 14 counts of assault, 14 aggravated assault upon a police officer, one count obstruction of governmental duties with a bomb, one count reckless endangerment, one count criminal possession of a weapon and one count unlawful possession and use of a firework.

July 6: “At approximately 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing call at E Delavan Avenue and Grider Street, where another large, illegal and unruly gathering was taking place. A 26-year-old Buffalo female had been stabbed multiple times causing injuries to her stomach, arm, and face. She was transported to ECMC by private vehicle, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives immediately began an investigation and a suspect was identified. On July 10, the suspect was apprehended without incident.”

Nalah Eady, 20, of Buffalo was charged one count sssault and one count criminal possession of a weapon.

Prompting Buffalo Police Commissioner Al Wright to make a strong post on social media.

“Let me be clear, if this behavior continues, the Buffalo Police Department will take enhanced enforcement action. This could include detainment and on the spot fines,” Wright said in that video.

“I feel like it is a little bit of an uptick of it, but for me, it’s really about prevention,” Masten District Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart said. “That is my job as an elected official, to listen to our young people, but we also have to let them know that there are rules… I said come to my office on Monday, let’s sit down, let’s have a conversation, let’s put together a proposal, I’ll help you write it.”

“Hopefully we can take those organizers and shift them to something more productive and safer,” Democratic Nominee for Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said. “Hopefully, they can continue this energy but have it go through a more formal process.”