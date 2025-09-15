DEC called in to 'remove' some deer from Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo is now working with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to remove deer from the grounds.

The DEC said the cemetery submitted a Deer Damage Permit (DPP) due to an "overabundance of deer" causing destruction to the plants, trees and other wildlife. The cemetery said that too many deer in one enclosed space is causing malnutrition and injury to the deer that roam the cemetery.

"It's a shame," said Anne McBride, of Buffalo.

McBride often walks at Forest Lawn to visit her husband, who is buried here. McBride said she looks forward to seeing the deer while at Forest Lawn.

"That's part of what makes it so peaceful, is you see something that's still alive, and it's enjoyable," said McBride.

A DEC spokesperson would not clarify the term "removal," but said no deer would be euthanized at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In a statement, Forest Lawn said:

"Forest Lawn is an active cemetery, and although not a wildlife refuge, hosts a variety of migratory wildlife. In recent years, as the deer population across Western New York has grown, we have seen a significant increase in the number of deer within the gates of Forest Lawn. With that has come an increase in reports from visitors and our dedicated staff regarding injured, malnourished or otherwise afflicted deer, as there is a limited number that can survive within this space. So, we work closely with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to address these reports and create a hospitable and sustainable environment for all wildlife in Forest Lawn."

In a statement, the DEC said: