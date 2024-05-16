‘Deandre is a real hero’: 9-year-old boy’s call for police saves his mom’s life

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 9-year-old Deandre Coleman was honored by Buffalo Police and Mayor Byron Brown for his quick response to call police officers for help when his mom had a seizure at their house.

Deandre watched that very scary moment happen right in front him in April, but rather than panicking when his mom needed help, Deandre remembered what his dad always told him.

“If anybody has a seizure, if there’s any cops around, ask them for help,” Deandre said.

WKBW Deandre Coleman spoke with 7 News reporter Derek Heid about how he learned to grab help so quickly.

Deandre ran outside of their Buffalo home on Hempstead Ave. and grabbed officers that happened to be in the area responding to another call.

“I went across the street because I want to be a great citizen and a great person,” Deandre said. “[Officers] came into my house and helped me.”

While officers called for additional help and provided first aid to Deandre’s mom, he then took care of his siblings.

“Deandre helped gather proper clothing, jackets and shoes for all three of his siblings, and when requested, Deandre was able to get his mother’s medication for officers and medical staff,” Buffalo Police said.

Deandre’s heroic response caught the attention of Buffalo Police and Mayor Byron Brown.

“We thought that Deandre should be honored,” Brown said. “He’s an example of what we want our young people to be… He is a real hero and might have saved his mother’s life.”

Deandre’s mom is doing well. She proudly stood alongside him while he accepted the Mayor’s Civilian Award of Merit.