Deadline looms for City of Buffalo to disperse American Rescue Plan funding as businesses await support

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pastor James Giles said he is still waiting for thousands of dollars in American Rescue Plan funding from the City of Buffalo.

“I’m trying to get them to say, hey, we’re trying to get this work done, and you’re holding us up. Now I gotta go out and borrow money to support a program,” he said.

Pastor Giles is the President and CEO of Back to Basics Outreach Ministries and the Coordinator for Western New York Peacemakers. He explained that the rescue plan dollars are critical to fund a street engagement team with Peacemakers.

“Those are individuals that all through the night, they are interfacing and interacting with neighborhoods where gangs erupt,” he said.

Pastor Giles said city officials originally promised him $2.6 million in funding, then $1.5 million and now it has been cut to around $500,000. He remains hopeful in securing the funding needed to support his community’s safety.

“I know how to reduce violence, right? And our work has established a footprint here in Western New York that our work in collaboration with law enforcement and other entities has reduced violence in the city of Buffalo,” he added.

Pastor Giles isn't the only one dealing with this, members of Frontline Arts Buffalo also expressed frustration during a recent Common Council committee meeting. These organizations report being granted funding that has yet to be received.

“Our arts organizations desperately need the funds promised, and now we hear that after years of waiting, there’s a real chance unobligated funds may yet again be used instead to fill the city’s budget shortfalls,” one member shared.

Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski confirmed that over half of the $331 million received from the federal government has been used to cover budget deficits, acknowledging challenges in disbursing funds under the Byron Brown administration.

“It’s called American Rescue. I mean, it is urgent. This should’ve been out of the door years ago,” Niagara District Council member David Rivera said.

Now, Council members are working with the acting mayor’s office to distribute the funds to businesses and organizations before the December 31 deadline to avoid giving the money back to the federal government.

“I have continuous organizations reaching out to me because they know December 31 is coming, and they’re not going to get their funding,” Masten District Council member Zeneta Everhart said.

Pastor Giles said he has a meeting scheduled with Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon to discuss the delayed funding. I reached out for comment from Scanlon but was told he was unavailable.