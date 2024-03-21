Daughter of woman killed in Christmas Blizzard files lawsuit against BMHA citing wrongful death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A lawsuit was filed on Wednesday against the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority for the wrongful death of Doris Williams.

Williams' daughter, Kathy Williams Lassiter, submitted a complaint stating that her mother froze to death inside the Lyndon B. Johnson Apartments on December 25, 2022.

Lassiter said that family members found Williams on the floor by her apartment door.

The complaint states that Williams froze to death because "Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority failed to provide an required Adequate Emergency Disaster Plan and Working Generator to sustain its tenants during the Blizzard of 2022."

It further alleges that BMHA failed to:



Adequately inspect the building in 2022

Provide adequate maintenance in 2022

Adequately repair the building in 2022

Winterize building pipes including generator water pipes

Provide adequate heating source during the blizzard

Provide warning or acknowledgment for tenants to supply their own emergency heating source

Provide an emergency response

BMHA declined to comment citing pending litigation.