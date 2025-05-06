'Dark days ahead': Buffalo Common Council faces financial crossroads as budget vote nears

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the City of Buffalo stares down a multimillion-dollar budget gap, members of the Common Council are raising alarm bells ahead of a key vote on Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon’s proposed spending plan.

During a Tuesday committee meeting, members of the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority (BFSA) — the city’s financial control board — weighed in, warning that time is running out for the city to avoid deeper financial trouble.

“We can’t balance this budget from what you vote on without raising property taxes,” Fred Floss, BFSA member, cautioned.

Buffalo’s revenue picture is built largely on three major sources: property taxes, sales tax, and state aid, according to Deputy Comptroller Delano Dowell.

Together, they make up 75% of the city’s funding, according to the city comptroller’s office. But Niagara District Council Member David Rivera said the growth simply isn’t keeping pace.

“Our budget continues to grow on the expenditure side, and the revenue side has stayed pretty stagnant,” Rivera said. "Council member Wyatt, he mentioned dark days. That's what I see coming ahead. You may see some sun out today, but there's some dark days ahead, and I think we have to deal with it now versus just keep on pushing it down."

To bring in new revenue, Acting Mayor Scanlon has proposed a 3% bed tax and the creation of a new Buffalo Parking and Mobility Authority — a move he claims could generate tens of millions of dollars.

But both proposals still need approval from state leaders in Albany. That delay, along with skepticism over whether the parking authority can deliver, is adding to the uncertainty.

“I still question and don’t totally agree with [it],” University District Council member Rasheed Wyatt said of the plan.

Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski pointed out that even if the parking authority is created, it could be months before any money comes in.

“If the authority were to get up and running, it would take about eight months,” Nowakowski said. “And then for the bonds to be sold, it could be a fiscal year where we would still have a huge gap of almost $30 million. So we need all hands on deck here when we’re addressing this budget.”

BFSA is asking “gap plan” — essentially a backup strategy from the administration to cover any shortfalls if proposed revenue doesn’t materialize.

“We cannot, in good conscience, keep going without any reduction in more cuts,” Nowakowski said. “We have to face some realities right now.”

