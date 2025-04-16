'Damaging my business': Buffalo party supply store owner raises concerns over tariffs

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Mark Slater, owner of TentandTable.com, is facing severe financial challenges due to new tariffs affecting his party supply business, which operates out of a Buffalo warehouse.

Slater expressed that while he is not opposed to tariffs, the latest changes are detrimental to his operations.

"I'm not against tariffs, but this damages my business," Slater said.

His company imports products from Canada and China, and with the new tariffs in place, he is now required to pay a steep bill that he feels is unsustainable.

“I paid my bill of $103,000, and then I was awarded a tariff bill for $154,000,” Slater explained.

According to Slater, this unexpected charge came after he had placed his orders last fall. The financial impact has been staggering, leaving him questioning the viability of his business.

"I'm losing $50,000 on that shipment, so what is a business to do?" he said.

Slater is concerned about raising prices for customers in order to meet the new costs.

"I don't wanna make the consumer suffer," he said.

He also emphasized the potential ripple effects on the local economy, especially given that he employs 60 local workers. He urged lawmakers to consider the implications of tariffs on small businesses, which he believes are the backbone of the American economy.

“I wish they had given it a little bit more thought and time about how this will impact a small business,” he said. “How many people are in my same situation right now?”

I reached out to both Congressman Tim Kennedy and Congressman Nick Langworthy about the tariffs.

Congressman Kennedy issued the following statement:

“Western New Yorkers are paying the price for Donald Trump’s reckless trade war against our friends and neighbors. These tariffs on Canada are nothing more than a tax on hardworking people, driving up the cost of everyday products and making it nearly impossible for small businesses to operate. As I have said before, this could all end tomorrow if President Trump refocused his efforts on leveling the playing field for American workers. Until then, Western New Yorkers will unfortunately continue to pay the price.”

Congressman Langworthy issued the following statement: