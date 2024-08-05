Damage in Buffalo after possible 'small tornado' touched down

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is damage in the City of Buffalo after a possible "small tornado" touched down on Monday afternoon.

According to Buffalo police, the possible tornado touched down in the area of Niagara and Carolina Streets around 12:50 p.m. There are reports of damaged buildings and traffic lights without power. No injuries have been reported at this time. Police are asking you to avoid the area.

People should avoid the area. — Buffalo Police Department (@BuffaloNYPolice) August 5, 2024

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Erie County Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Services has received reports of a "small tornado." The county executive said there are reports of power poles on the ground as well and National grid customers are without power.

National Grid provided the following statement:

"In the wake of severe weather that hit downtown Buffalo today, National Grid would like to remind customers to stay clear of any downed wires and to assume that they are live.



During or after any storm event, consider all downed wires to be energized and dangerous, including telephone, fiber optic and cable wires.



That’s because they may be in contact with energized electric wires that are not within your view. Customers can report downed electric wires by calling National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by dialing 911."

7 Weather Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentokowski said we'll have to wait for the Buffalo National Weather Service to confirm, but the video and the damage pattern certainly show what looks like a tornado. The funnel looks to form over water before moving onshore so this may be classified as a tornadic waterspout.

7 News has reached out to the City of Buffalo and the National Weather Service, we are waiting to hear back.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she has been in contact with Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown about the possible tornado. She said NYS emergency management personnel is in close contact and is ready to support with any resources.

