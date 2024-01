BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The "Curious George" exhibit at the Buffalo Museum of Science is now open. Kids can enjoy different activities with the world's busiest monkey, including a three-hole mini-golf course, play the the apartment building set-up, step into George's rocketship and more.

The exhibit is included with museum admission. You can buy your tickets here.

ADULT (18-61) - $19

KIDS (2-17) - $16

SENIORS (62+) - $16