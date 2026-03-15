BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Friday, local politicians from both sides of the aisle ceased their war of words and gathered together at the Irish Center in South Buffalo.

So what causes this temporary truce? Corned beef and ale seem to have something to do with it.

Started in 1971, the Buffalo Irish Civic Luncheon is a regular who's who of Western New York politicians and politicos. From Buffalo Common Council members to the New York attorney general, it has become an unofficial date on the New York political calendar for elected officials of all stripes to see and be seen.

But it is the celebration of Buffalo's Irish heritage that unites both sides of the aisle.

"We're here together - Republicans, Democrats, members of the community - to celebrate that proud heritage," said Erie County GOP Chair Michael Kracker. "But this event itself has had a longstanding tradition as the official kickoff to campaign season. I always say in western New York our three favorite sports are football, hockey and politics and this is the beginning of the political season."

WATCH: Corned beef and compromise: Buffalo's Irish Civic Luncheon unites politicians every year

Corned beef and compromise: Buffalo's Irish Civic Luncheon unites politicians every year

Democrat and former Erie County District Attorney John Flynn echoed that sentiment.

"Everyone this weekend is Irish and everyone now in Buffalo this weekend comes to this great Irish Center right here, which is the foundation of our Irish community, to celebrate this great day," Flynn said.

The tradition started back in 1971 by the late Richard Keane, father of the current Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane, and his friend Tom Blake, as a way to get the Buffalo Irish Center out of a financial hole.

"The Irish Center had lost its lease, and it was losing money, they needed to have a big fundraiser," said Rich Blake, Tom's son.

Blake added that the political campaigning aspect started to creep in in the early 1980s.

"I think my dad tried to keep a lid on that, but eventually politics won out, and it's kind of a signature part of the event," he said.