Corfu man arraigned in connection to Buffalo General Hospital bomb threat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 31-year-old Lordseth Phoenix of Corfu was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on one count of falsely reporting an incident in the second degree and one count of making a threat of mass harm.

On March 17, Phoenix allegedly falsely reported in a phone call to 911 that an explosive device would be placed inside a parking garage at Buffalo General Medical Center. The hospital was then searched and cleared by security and Buffalo police.

The district attorney's office said Phoenix is accused of making a threat of mass harm with the intent to create public alarm and cause reasonable expectation or fear of serious physical injury or death in a place of assembly.

Phoenix is scheduled to return on May 28 for a felony hearing and was released on his own recognizance.

He faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison.