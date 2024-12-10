'Convenient': Bars and restaurants in New York to accept mobile IDs for age verification

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New York joins 14 other states in the U.S. that use mobile IDs, which restaurant patrons and owners say could be beneficial.

"We definitely go above and beyond to make sure it's a valid ID and that this process is done correctly for the establishment. I don't see how this will be any different besides just another form of ID that we have to check," said Tim Walton Co-owner of Venu on Chippewa.

Another bar and restaurant owner, Connor Hawkins of the Banshee Irish Pub says he hopes the mobile ID's can help stop minors from being served.

"Unfortunately, there are 50 different states out there, and I am all for this because obviously, we don't want to be taking any risks with our liquor licenses, and we want to try and stop underage coming in and having a cocktail here," said Hawkins.

So how does the new mobile ID work?



You will have to register for a mobile ID here.

Download the app

When you go to an establishment you can show the barcode

Making it easier for the business to verify it is you

The mobile ID does not replace your license or permit, so you must keep that on you at all times.

The mobile IDs also make it impossible to make a fake ID.

"There's no way to fake a mobile ID; when your business uses mobile ID to verify someone's age, you can be confident that the results are authentic," said Mark Schroeder, NYS DMV Commissioner.

Bar patrons like Darlene Knutsen say they are weary about the mobile IDs.

"I forgot my phone at home and now what do I doI don't have my, my driver's license with me, which you should have it all the time," said Knutsen.

While the ease of having your ID on your phone is what sparks Confident Engolo's interest.

"I think it's a little bit skeptical at first. but it's like it's more convenient, it just seems more convenient," said Engolo.

