BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo is getting ready for St. Patrick's Day weekend, and the celebration starts at the top of City Hall.

The iconic dome light crowning City Hall will glow green for the occasion, continuing a tradition of illuminations that dates back to when the building first opened in 1931.

Quentin Jarzynski, the city's new digital media coordinator, is the man behind the curtain. With one push of a button, he controls the color of the dome light atop the historic building.

"These buttons are pre-programmed. Right now, I just clicked a button, and it's a rainbow," Jarzynski said.

The computer that controls the dome light sits in a dusty corner of a City Hall office, hardwired into the wall. Jarzynski said the old technology took some getting used to.

"It took a while for us to figure this out because it's a very old program; this computer is not connected to the internet," Jarzynski said.

WATCH: Continuing Tradition: How Buffalo's City Hall has gone green for St. Patrick's Day since 1931

Continuing Tradition: How Buffalo's City Hall has gone green for St. Patrick's Day since 1931

But the old way of lighting the building was not so high-tech.

City Hall was illuminated from the day it opened almost a century ago, with a total of 350 floodlights lighting the building, including the dome.

Ariel Agberg-Riger is the city's Director of Creative Strategy and Design. She's researched the history of City Hall's lighting systems.

She found that back in 1931, a "giant switch" was used to crank the light

"But times have changed," Ariel said.

Just a few blocks away, the Banshee Irish Pub is preparing for one of the busiest weekends of the year. Co-owner Conor Hawkins says the green lights atop City Hall signal that the city is celebrating Irish heritage.

"It's a great weekend to be an Irishman," Hawkins said.

For Hawkins, the tradition means more than just a light show.

"I love seeing Buffalo embrace Irish culture," Hawkins said. "I love the fact that people are enjoying my Irish music, enjoying Irish food, enjoying Irish drinks - and it's great coming downtown because all the buildings are lit up green and just makes me feel good about myself and feel good about the whole weekend."

As Buffalo looks up at the glowing dome this St. Patrick's Day, you may wish to raise a glass to almost a century of a shining Buffalo skyline.

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