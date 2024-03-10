Construction underway on Tops Honor Space, dedicated to victims of 5/14

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Construction has begun on a 5/14 memorial outside the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue.

Customers or people driving by will notice fencing outside the store, with signage reading "Tops Honor Space."

A Tops spokesperson tells 7 News work is underway and should be done by early spring.

On the grocery company's website, the project's description reads: "a visually inspiring addition to the designated honor space that remembers those lives taken on May 14, 2022 and this place of respite and reconnection for survivors and the community."

Tops says this memorial is independent from the one that the City of Buffalo and Mayor Byrown Brown are planning.

