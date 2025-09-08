Construction on mixed-use development at Elmwood and Bidwell to restart, set to be completed by end of year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News has heard from several neighbors in the Elmwood Village who are wondering what is going on with the mixed-use development at Elmwood and Bidwell, so we reached out to Douglas Development, the company spearheading the project.

Douglas Development said that construction is expected to restart “within the next two weeks" and that it “will be done by the end of the year."

“I’m as concerned as everyone else to get this done," Douglas Jemal, founder of Douglas Development, said.

Jemal said the project has faced “unprecedented circumstances over the last five years." He said that challenges with banks, financing, and the cost of materials have played into the delays. Jemal said that a bank loan was “just reupped."

We spoke to Douglas Development about the project in March, in which we were told work was expected to resume in the next 30 days and we were given the same timeline for completion.

