BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Construction is underway on Phase 1 of the Jefferson Avenue streetscape project in Buffalo.

The first phase of the project stretches along Jefferson Avenue from Best Street to Main Street and is expected to be completed by November. The $20 million upgrade is part of a broader $32.5 million project and is designed to improve roadway conditions, pedestrian safety, and accessibility. It will bring pedestrian bumpouts, protected cycle tracks, and repaving to the area, according to the City of Buffalo.

WATCH: Construction begins on Buffalo's Jefferson Avenue streetscape project

Construction begins on Buffalo's Jefferson Avenue streetscape project

Construction is happening right on the doorstep of Golden Cup Coffee. Owner Larry Stitts said he is looking forward to the new look.

"I'm happy. I think it's well overdue and I think it's going to improve the neighborhood and it's going to improve Jefferson Avenue and the businesses," Stitts said.

City of Buffalo

Though most welcome the upgrades, Ellicott District Councilmember Leah Halton-Pope said some neighbors are concerned construction may impede popular summer celebrations.

"I'm hoping that we can come up with a resolution that won't impact Friday Night Live and it won't impact the ability to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Juneteenth," Halton-Pope said. "I'm gonna ask that constituents be very very patient. Construction is a long process and it's not gonna be pretty for a little while, but when it's done it's gonna be worth it."

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