BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo City Shelter has adopted out 26 animals in the last two weeks after public pleas for the community to adopt or foster pets — but the facility remains near capacity.

Shelter director Jen Butera said the adoptions came quickly after a recent push for public awareness.

The shelter also received outside help. The Cattaraugus County SPCA stepped in to take some of the animals.

"We were fortunate enough to have one of the SPCAs, the Cattaraugus County SPCA, came in yesterday and took 6 dogs," Butera said.

Community members have also responded to calls for help beyond adoption.

"The community has really stepped up to help as well. They have inquired about how they can foster, things they can do, can they volunteer," Butera said.

WATCH: 'Consider fostering': Buffalo animal shelter has options for adoptions

'Consider fostering': Buffalo animal shelter has options for adoptions

The shelter is not only housing dogs — it also has a large number of cats and kittens in need of homes.

For those not ready to adopt, fostering is another option. Some animals require extra care while they wait to be placed in a permanent home.

Kristina Doyle is currently fostering a dog named Violet.

"Violet here was a stray that was picked up after being hit by a car," Doyle said.

Doyle said Violet has been recovering for two months and has shown remarkable resilience.

"She loves playing, she loves toys," Doyle said.

Doyle encouraged the public to consider all available ways to help.

"Right now, she's looking for her forever home. If you are possibly interested in adopting, please look at Violet, look at the other dogs. If you don't think you can adopt, consider fostering, or consider volunteering for the Buffalo shelter, because we could use your help," Doyle said.

For more information on how to adopt or foster an animal, go to https://friendsofcbas.org.

The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter is located at 380 N. Oak Street. It's open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and until 7 p.m. on Wednesday. It's open Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The shelter is closed on Sunday and holidays.

If you lose your pet in the city, visit the shelter. The shelter staff cannot always answer the phone.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

