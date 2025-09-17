Confusion grows over COVID-19 vaccine access at certain pharmacies

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite an executive order statewide intended to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, some people are being denied shots at certain pharmacies unless they have a prescription.

Dawn Cwierley said she went to the Walgreens on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst for a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday but was refused the shot.

"First, I spoke with a pharmacy tech who said, 'No, you can't get a COVID vaccine, you're not immunocompromised and obviously not old enough," Cwierley said. "I told them they were wrong. There's a recent executive order."

That executive order was signed on September 5 by Governor Kathy Hochul. It authorized pharmacists to administer COVID-19 vaccines without requiring patients to get a prescription, even for those under 65.

Earlier this month, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald explained the goal of the order.

"What we've done is really make this simple for you," McDonald said. "If you want a COVID vaccine, go to the pharmacy like you normally would and get your COVID vaccine."

The confusion could come from new FDA guidelines, which restrict eligibility for the latest vaccines. Under those rules, only individuals 65 and older, or those with underlying health conditions, are eligible, unless they have a prescription from a provider.

But New York's Executive Order overrides that requirement within the state, allowing pharmacists to vaccinate any eligible adult without a prescription.

"The status quo remains in the state of New York," Governor Hochul said. "You can go into a pharmacy, not have to worry about going to a doctor's office and getting a prescription."

Brigid Sweeney, spokesperson for Walgreens, said as states across the country continue to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine, Walgreens is working closely to update its systems.

"I can confirm that we are following state orders, and that is basically where we stand right now," Sweeney said.

Sweeney added that New York residents under 65 without underlying health conditions are eligible to receive the vaccine without a prescription, in accordance with the Governor's Executive Order.

CVS and Wegmans Representatives told 7 News that all of their New York pharmacy locations are following the Governor's Executive Order and administering COVID-19 vaccines without requiring a prescription.

Cwierley said she simply wants to protect herself.

"COVID still exists. It's not going away," Cwierley said. "Just like I get my flu vaccine every year, I choose to do this also."

If you're trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine in New York, state officials say you shouldn't need a prescription, no matter what federal guidelines say.