Concerns of homeless people living underneath Kensington Expressway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you've driven below the 33 underpasses lately, you may have noticed people living there.

Tim, who preferred not to use his last name, works near Michigan Ave and Elm Street. He said he has noticed people living here for years now.

"Occasionally I'll take a walk down through there to see how bad it really is, and what I did find was syringes all over the place again," Tim said.

He shared these pictures with 7 News that showed syringes scattered along the sidewalk on Michigan Avenue and what appears to be clothing and personal belongings along the slopes beneath the underpass.

"It's not a good look for the neighborhood and it's not a good look for the city," he said. "And all the people coming from like the airport, this is the first thing that they're going to see if they get off at the near or last exit. This is the first place and it's a shame that we have to put up with."

Time said he would like to see more done about this

"Well, I hate to see it. I wish something would happen because putting a bandaid on it just necessarily isn't the solution," Tim added.

7 News reached out to the City of Buffalo about this and a spokesperson said that this is a "frequent issue." The spokesperson added that the city is actively addressing it by working with other agencies to clean up the areas and find alternate housing and that the property belongs to the NYS Department of Transportation.

7 News received the following statement:

The New York State Department of Transportation routinely coordinates with other State agencies, government partners and community organizations to connect individuals with re-homing services and clean up our right of way, including along State Route 33.



Felicia Montella, director of client operations with Buffalo City Mission, said there's been a 37 percent increase in homelessness year to year in Erie County. Montella said this shelter is here to help.

"In the years that I've been here homelessness has changed, and it looks different," Montella said. "This service is incredibly crucial. We know that because we're full every day in emergency shelter. We're full every day and shelter but beyond that we become the family to the people that are here."

Montella says if you ever come across anyone who is homeless and may need help: encourage them to seek support.

"Just be kind to everybody you've come in contact with because you just don't know what they're going through or what they might go through next," Montella said.