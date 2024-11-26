Comptroller raises concerns over acting Buffalo mayor's proposed $110 million capital improvement plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Acting Buffalo Mayor Chris Scanlon has proposed a $110 million capital improvement plan described as a way to meet the "pressing quality of life needs of our community while navigating the challenges our city faces by embracing innovative and bold solutions."

However, the plan has drawn criticism from the city's Comptroller, Barbara Miller-Williams, who urged the administration to reconsider. In a letter to Scanlon, Miller-Williams expressed concern that the proposed $110 million in borrowing would exceed the city's debt cap by $82 million in 2025. She wrote that no capital budget has ever exceeded the debt cap during her tenure.

WKBW

"I think the comptroller is being very prudent," said Mitch Nowakowski, chair of the Buffalo Common Council’s Finance Committee. Nowakowski said the city's significant fiscal deficit next year and noted that council members will need to deliberate before approving such a large spending plan.

WKBW

"So the comptroller is really sounding the alarm bell of saying, if we take on more debt now and to get projects done, are we able to meet those obligations to retire future debt?" Nowakowski added.

Shea's Buffalo Theatre is one of several city properties slated to receive funding. The iconic downtown landmark has been a part of the city for nearly 100 years and the proposal includes $1 million toward a $2.3 million project to address the theatre’s roof.

"The good thing is, it's an old historic building. The bad thing is, it's an old historic building. It needs a lot of attention and capital improvements," said Brian Higgins, president of Shea's Buffalo Theatre.

The roof directly above the auditorium needs major repairs. It is over 20 years old and is saturated with water, so it’s only a matter of when, not if, the water damage will impact the theatre’s ornate interior.

WKBW

"Out of all of the roofs over the theaters, this is a very important one, because it's directly over and keeps protected the historic theater, which is 3,019 seats," Higgins said.

WKBW

"This is what's necessary to keep this building in a state of good repair," Higgins said.

He remains hopeful that the council can reach an agreement to secure the repairs needed for Shea’s.

"It's obviously a very good investment into preserving the historic quality and the deep beauty of this beautiful, beautiful theater," he said.