Community members come together to fight against sickle cell disease during Black History Month

On Tuesday, the community came together to spread awareness about sickle cell disease during Black History Month.

Sickle cell disease disproportionately impacts the Black community, making the timing of this event all the more meaningful.

Juanita McClain, President of the Sickle Cell Warriors of Buffalo, emphasized the importance of both education and action.

McClain, a passionate advocate for the sickle cell community and a warrior herself, has been fighting sickle cell disease her whole life and she spoke about the significance of Tuesday's event.

WKBW

“We are here today to solidify that educational piece and just educate everybody in the room," McClain said. "Hopefully, they’ll share the word about the importance of donating blood and the importance of knowing your sickle cell trait status.”

Sickle cell disease, a serious inherited blood disorder, affects an estimated 100,000 people in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This condition causes the body’s tissues and organs to not receive enough oxygen, often leading to severe health complications.

The American Red Cross, Highmark, and M&T Bank partnered to host a local blood drive aimed at addressing the needs of those battling sickle cell disease.

Blood transfusions are often necessary for individuals with the disease because they help manage the symptoms and complications associated with it.

McClain's nonprofit organization plays a key role in raising awareness and supporting those affected by sickle cell disease. She expressed that events like these are crucial in the ongoing fight against the disease.

“We are here to be one step closer to combating this disease,” McClain said.

