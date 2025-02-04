‘Common sense’: Dolly Parton's Imagination Library returns to Erie County with free books for kids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is making a return to Erie County, providing free books to children aged 0 to 5, thanks to renewed funding from Erie County.

The program, which mails children's books directly to their homes, was previously available in the region from 2012 to 2018 but ended due to funding issues.

It has now been revived with support from Erie County, Read to Succeed Buffalo, and private donors, with the Dollywood Foundation assisting in book purchases.

"For me it's not about the dollars and cents, it's 'does it makes common sense as solutions for the issues we face in our community,'" said Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive.

"The books mailed by Imagination Library every month are personally addressed to the child. With a label, it comes directly to their home in their mailbox,” Anne Ryan, Executive Director of Read to Succeed Buffalo said.

The program is available to all children aged 0 to 5 in the following zip codes highlighted in Green, Orange and Blue:

Read to Succeed Buffalo says that areas were chosen based on the highest number of young children according to census data. The county is committed to funding the program through 2027.

If you would like to sign up or donate, you can do so at https://www.readtosucceedbuffalo.org/

