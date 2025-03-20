Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Lifestyle choices can significantly impact risk factors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which is a time dedicated to raising awareness about the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.

Last year alone, more than 152,000 people nationwide were diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and more than 53,000 lost their lives to the disease. Alarmingly, the number of younger adults being diagnosed is rising.

As with most cancers, early detection is critical, which is why screening guidelines now recommend colorectal screenings begin at age 45, instead of 50. African Americans, who face a 20% higher risk of diagnosis and a 40% higher mortality rate, are especially encouraged to prioritize screenings.

"I don't know if we are being seen too late, but they have a 20% rate of being diagnosed higher than the other population, but 40% higher rate of dying from it. I don't know if it's because when we're coming in, it's too far advanced that cancer or they start out as a polyp or growth. If you can get to it before it grows and advances and metastasizes, then it can be treated," Foster said.

Bridget Foster, a colorectal nurse at Sisters of Charity Hospital, emphasized that lifestyle choices can significantly impact risk factors.

"They've been finding that because of our lifestyle, a lot of diets that are high in fat, high in processed foods, or maybe high alcohol consumption, smoking, or a sedentary lifestyle. Those factors have changed the approach for screening and seeing patients who are younger," Foster said.

Genetics also plays a factor in risks.

Health experts stress that prevention and early detection remain the best defense against colorectal cancer. For those who are 45 or older, or have a family history of the disease, now is the time to schedule a screening.

The screening process itself is quick and simple. During a colonoscopy, patients are sedated, and the procedure typically lasts between 20 and 45 minutes. Recovery takes about an hour and a half.

"Our physicians and providers are committed to making sure that our patients are comfortable. They are going to address their pain. They are going to be given medication appropriately so that when you are sedated, you are comfortable enough to undergo the procedure. Most patients don't even remember that the procedure is done, once it's completed, because they have been taken care of so well," Foster added.