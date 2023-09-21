CoComelon Theme Party experience makes way to Buffalo

The hit YouTube children series CoComelon is hosting the "CoComelon Party Time" experience for kids to enjoy at the McKinley Mall.

CoComelon's YouTube channel currently has over 165 million subscribers. It's one of the most popular kids shows in the country. For parents and grandparents, this was the perfect opportunity to let their little ones have some fun.

Dee and Frank Serrio brought their granddaughter, Bianca, to the show. At first, she didn't realize what was happening. Once she did, she lit up in joy.

"She was a little confused at first first," Frank said. "Then she got into it."

Dee said it's her absolute favorite.

"She loves the videos, the tv program, she had a CoComelon themed second birthday party," Dee said. "She’’s all about CoComelon!"

One of the best things that parents enjoy about CoComelon for their kids is the education it brings about different things such as colors, shapes and even manners.

Shakila Jacobs brought her son, Legend, to come enjoy his favorite cartoon. She loves how the show hammers in basic manners in its episodes.

"If you want something don’t take it. Say please and when they give it to you say thank you," Jacobs said. "It’s teaching him manners."

She also is amazed how two-year-old Legend is already able to sing along to the tunes.

"The songs are very catchy. It’s easy for him. He knows every song," Jacobs said. "He can sing it word for word. To be two years old. So he’s learning from it too."

It's a similar testament as Shakila from Deleon Alford, who brought his daughter to the pop-up event. The most relieving thing for Alford is how much he can trust the channel.

"It feels good that we have a channel we can trust," Alford said. "YouTube, you never know what’s going to be on there and CoComelon is one of the trusted channels."

The pop-up is running until Sunday, September 24th. Tickets are on sale for $30 per adult and $30 per child over 1 year old. Tickets are still available through the weekend.

