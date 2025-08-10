Co-Owner of Bird’s Nest Studio killed in accident, classes canceled indefinitely

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bird’s Nest aerial arts studio has canceled all classes indefinitely following a tragic accident late Thursday night that claimed the life of one of its co-owners.

In a statement posted to the studio’s Facebook page, co-owner Kimberly Armella said the accident occurred during a rigging adjustment involving a lift.

Ashli Gilmour, a co-owner of the studio, died from her injuries sustained in the incident. Another member of the studio, Katie Loewen, was also injured and remains hospitalized.

“There’s no good way to do this, so I’ll do it as best I can,” Armella wrote in the post. “Classes are cancelled indefinitely, and the studio will be off-limits for the foreseeable future… please grieve and support the families of those involved in whatever way you can while recognizing that they may need time for themselves.”

Armella said she will update the community as decisions are made about the future of the business.