'Clean and Green': EPA delivers millions to New York State for electric school buses

BUFFALO, NY — On Friday, the EPA announced a $111 million investment to address polluted sites in New York State and for zero-emission electric school buses.

In Western New York, the Buffalo Public School District will receive 25 electric buses, Sweet Home School District will receive eight, and Depew Union Free School District will receive five.

"We are ensuring that we collaborate, with the involvement of the state, federal government, and communities, to envision a brighter future," said Lisa Garcia, EPA Region 2 Administrator.

This funding will help the districts meet Governor Kathy Hochul's electric school bus mandate. The mandate requires new school bus purchases to be zero emission by 2027 and then all school buses in operation to be fully electric by 2035.

"They deserve to have their school buses and transportation that are completely clean, green, also silent and sustainable as a side effect," said David Hills, BPS Chief Operating Officer.

First Student plans to electrify 30,000 of the 46,000 school buses nationwide by 2035.

While some people have concerns about whether electric vehicles can withstand our cold winters, First Student states that they will be able to do so.

"We will be able to meet the needs of Buffalo's children to safely and reliably transport them every day," said Kevin Matthews, Head of Electrification for First Student.

Matthews mentioned that for First Student, the cost of the electric buses is higher than a regular bus, but once they make the switch, these buses will save money.

"We're seeing about a 20% reduction in maintenance and operations costs over the traditional diesel units," said Matthews.

Also announced Friday was that the Buffalo Niagara Land Trust will also receive a $500,000 Brownfield grant to improve areas that were once polluted, creating spaces that families can enjoy.

"Ensuring that our future and our children have places to enjoy waterfronts, clean neighborhoods, and, of course, clean air and clean water," said Garcia.

The buses are expected to be up and running in a little over a year.