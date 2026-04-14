City of Buffalo releases 2026 paving list as it shifts toward a needs-based paving model

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has released its 2026 paving list and unveiled a new data-driven approach to how streets will be evaluated and prioritized in the future.

According to the city, it is partnering with CYVL, which uses advanced lidar technology to assess roadway conditions. The city will then collect detailed data on street conditions to inform future paving decisions as it shifts toward a needs-based paving model.

“This investment is part of a larger emphasis we are putting on prioritizing areas of need and doing the work the right way the first time. For too long, residents have been left with streets in poor condition that went unaddressed. By using technology and focusing on need, we can make smarter investments, stretch taxpayer dollars further, and deliver better results for residents.” - Mayor Ryan

The city said data collected by CYVL will be used for the 2027 paving list and beyond, and will allow the City to update its ADA transition plan for the first time in 12 years.

You can find the full 2026 paving list on the city's website here.