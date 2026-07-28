BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Templeton Landing's patio bar on Buffalo's waterfront remains closed this summer, still wrapped in shrink wrap, as the restaurant's California-based owners fight a legal battle with the city.

The legal dispute centers on ownership of the waterfront property. The restaurant's California-based owners, Specialty Restaurants Corporation, are suing the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency and the City of Buffalo. In the lawsuit filed in May, the owners claim BURA has failed to keep to the terms of a 2003 lease agreement, which they say should mean they now fully own the property.

But the city is fighting back. As first reported by Buffalo Business First, the city filed a motion to dismiss the case on July 13. They argue the out-of-town owners breached the terms of the lease agreement by turning the space into a banquet and special events venue, rather than continually operating a full-service restaurant.

The restaurant has been open for special events only for at least the past two years. The restaurant's parking lot now appears to be used as permit parking for the Naval Park's volunteers.

WATCH: City fights to keep Templeton Landing in ownership lawsuit

City fights to keep Templeton Landing in ownership lawsuit

Visitors to the waterfront Tuesday expressed disappointment at the closure of what was once a popular full service restaurant and patio destination.

"It was more like a nightclub on the water," Gary Gentner said. "We used to pull up here on our boat, enjoy the music."

Isabel Espejo works nearby. She told me she has never seen the restaurant fully open. "It is definitely disappointing. It used to be such a hub," she said.

Neither the City of Buffalo or representatives from Specialty Restaurants Corporation returned requests for comment.

