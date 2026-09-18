BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A garden in Buffalo's Elmwood Village is at the center of a dispute between a property owner and the city's Department of Public Works after city crews cleared part of the hellstrip, citing safety concerns.

Gregory Gima has lived on the corner of Bidwell and Potomac for 7 years. His hellstrip garden is a well-known feature in the neighborhood and a popular stop on Garden Walk Buffalo.

"I cannot believe that they think this is beneficial to the City of Buffalo in any way," said Gima.

City engineer Alex Bullers told me the work was prompted by safety concerns and resident complaints, particularly over sight lines for pedestrians and vehicles at the intersection "due to excess plants that are in the right of way."

WATCH: City clears part of popular Elmwood Village garden, citing safety concerns

City clears part of popular Elmwood Village garden, citing safety concerns

The engineer added he had tried to work with Gima before sending crews, including issuing three certified letters and meeting Gima in person around five weeks ago.

"I sent him a map of what we would require to eliminate the hazards," Bullers said.

"I discussed with [Bullers] exactly what my plans were. I sent him an email outlining everything that I had done. I thought we were in compliance, then show up this morning with machines and are tearing everything else," Gima said.

The city crew left much of the garden intact, but moved items they said encroached on the public right of way. Greg needs to fill out a form to accept liability for the items.

"Which is why we're simply moving everything onto his property to reduce the liability that the city currently faces, so when he completes the form he'll be able to move these features back," Bullers explained.

Gima called police, saying he believed the city's actions were illegal. I saw two BPD officers arrive at the property, but no charges have been filed.

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