Cirque De Paris hosts final weekend of shows in Buffalo

Posted at 7:00 AM, Apr 26, 2024
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cirque De Paris is hosting their final weekend in Buffalo with 6 shows more shows running from Friday through Sunday. This US tour is the first time the circus has performed in the United States.

The show is 90-minutes jam-packed with aerialists, jugglers, tight-wire dancers and more. The circus is located at the Walden Galleria in the parking lot near Primark.

The show times and dates are listed below. You can buy tickets here.

FRIDAY, 4/26: 7PM
SATURDAY, 4/27: 2PM / 4:30PM / 7PM
SUNDAY, 4/28: 2PM / 4:30PM

