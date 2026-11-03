Churches across Western New York gather for Prayer for the Polls vigil ahead of Election Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As Election Day approaches, churches across Western New York are bringing people of different faiths and denominations together for a night of prayer focused on voter safety, civic participation and compassion.

The multi-site Prayer for the Polls Vigil, organized by Compassion Not Cruelty, took place Monday evening with congregations gathering at churches and houses of worship throughout the region.

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Pastor Daniel Serbicki said the turnout reflects how deeply members of local faith communities care about their country and the role their beliefs play in civic life.

“It's so inspiring because we have so many people in our churches that are taking time out of their day, you know, because they care so much about their country, and they're informed by their faith,” Serbicki said. “They love Jesus, they love their neighbor, and this is one way of expressing that.”

Organizers said the vigil was intended to encourage prayers for the safety of polling locations, poll workers and voters, as well as for the courage to participate in the election and consider the needs of others.

The gathering also offered an opportunity for people from different congregations to come together at a time of heightened political division.

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“I think we can all unite around the idea that it's important to get out there and have our voice heard and to do so in a peaceful way, especially with how polarized we are these days,” said Kristine James, pastor at University Presbyterian Church.

Faith leaders also emphasized the connection between civic engagement and caring for neighbors, saying government policies can have a direct impact on communities.

“As people of faith, we need to be concerned about what's happening in government policy and for our neighbors,” said Ruth Snyder, a United Church of Christ pastor. "And so we're working to encourage people to vote and to pray that God is a part of the influence of that."

For Serbicki, churches should serve as places where people can find peace, comfort and a sense of community, regardless of their differences.

WATCH: Churches across Western New York gather for Prayer for the Polls vigil ahead of Election Day

Churches across Western New York gather for Prayer for the Polls vigil ahead of Election Day

He said those values should also carry into public life through respect for others and standing up for one another's rights.

Snyder summed up the evening's message with a simple phrase: "Do justice, seek mercy, and vote accordingly."

The vigil was held at multiple locations across Western New York, including St. Joseph University Church, Stella Niagara Franciscans, St. James UCC, Amherst Community Church, Pilgrim St. Luke's UCC, Clinton Street United Methodist Church, North Presbyterian Church, First Congregational UCC in Angola, and SS. Columba-Brigid as part of the Family of Parishes Heart of Buffalo Roman Catholic Community.

Organizers said the goal was to put faith into action by encouraging peaceful participation in the democratic process and greater compassion for neighbors and communities.

