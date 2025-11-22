‘Christmas Spirit’: Canalside Ice & Hofbrauhaus’ Christkindlmarkt open for season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Canalside Ice is frozen, and the Christkindlmarkt at Hofbrauhaus is open, meaning it's officially Christmas time in the City of Buffalo.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday are right around the corner, but in downtown Buffalo, Christmas is already top of mind.

Both the Canalside ice-skating rink and the Christkindlmarkt at Hofbrauhaus celebrated their season openings Friday.

The market is open Fridays 4–8 p.m., Saturdays 12–8 p.m., and Sundays 12–5 p.m. On Black Friday, hours will run from 12–8 p.m.

Public Skating at Canalside Hours:

Monday: Closed for ice maintenance and leagues

Tuesdays: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursdays: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Fridays: 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. (9 p.m. after New Year)

Saturdays: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. (9 p.m. after New Year)

Sundays: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

“The ice opening is always my favorite day at Canalside, honestly,” Buffalo Waterfront General Manager Lauren Ford said. “I just think this is a great way for people to enjoy winter, get outside and enjoy all Buffalo has to offer.”

“It’s a wonderful time for people all over western New York to come downtown and start to get in the Christmas spirit with their family, with their friends,” Ed Arnold with Christkindlmarkt said.

“This is the first time we have gone five full weeks,” Bob Hammels with Christkindlmarkt said. “Well, the vendors said, 'Hey, why don’t we do an extra week?' and I said 'okay, so let’s do an extra week.'”