Christmas popup shop showcasing Black-owned businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A popup shop for those last minute shoppers taking 500 Seneca Buffalo by storm, just one week before Christmas.

It was the 2nd annual Christmas Popup Shop and Celebration hosted by Exchange at Beverly Gray.

Here is what you missed from Friday's Black-owned businesses showcase, but fret not, a majority are located in Buffalo.

Those looking for an artsy kind of gift check out Raven Shane Illustrations.

Raven Shane Illustrations owner, Shane Roulhat said, "I would love to see more events like this happening continuously around the city and just giving small entrepreneurs to have their exposures and to be able to fund their businesses as well."

Or perhaps a nice Christmas sweater from Buffalo Fashion House.

Buffalo Fashion House marketing director, Eman Wajed said, "It's not usually the people that come around, but the businesses that are vending because you're able to build connections, collaborations and see what you could do with other creative minds in the space like this."

How about a book from an 8-year-old entrepreneur who creates books for boys to build up their confidence through affirmations.

Building With BJ books owner, BJ said, "So we can build up and raise enough money to go to all schools and spread the awareness over to make boys feel better about everything."

Or how about if you are looking for a nice handbag or other accessory, Ajanti Vellat, which made the trek from Albany.

Ajanti Vellat owner, Donavan King said, "Pop-ups like this, especially for me who is very small, I take a lot of pride in the quality of my products and just being able to go out and being able to talk to people about my brand and where it came from."

Whichever last-minute gift you're looking to grab for your loved-one, you can still skip the online shipping and shop local at a plethora of local shops. A full list of locally-owned Buffalo businesses can be found here.