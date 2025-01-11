'Chess is a great equalizer': Students bridging barriers through #OneWorldChess

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — Students teach other kids how to play chess every other Friday at the North Presbyterian Church in Amherst.

The program #OneWorldChess is student-led by Alliance of Youth Leaders Greater Buffalo Branch volunteers. It partners with the Buffalo Chess Association and the nonprofit Bridges From Borders, which aims to connect people from different backgrounds and ethnicities.

WKBW Students teach other kids how to play chess every other Friday at the North Presbyterian Church in Amherst.

"It's an outlet for all families to get together, meet people they might not normally meet, and bond. It's a place open for everyone, families, children, parents, grandparents," said Samantha Dalka, Program Director for Bridges From Borders.

Grace Wang, co-founder of the program and Williamsville East High School junior said the coaches are all instructors at the chess association.

"The student coaches here, I used to teach them, and then after taking classes and playing one. I started playing tournaments locally and nationally," said Wang.

The students learn more than just how to play chess.

"It requires a lot of you. It requires you to think ahead, and you become a stronger player. It requires memorization and pattern recognition, and you need to make plans and realize when you should throw away a plan," said David Cong, co-founder of the program.

Bridging the gaps in language through competition and learning.

"I believe chess is a great equalizer. You can have adults and children playing together, and there are not any remnants of inequality. Anyone can beat anyone on the chessboard," said Cong.

The program is free, and you can sign up here.