Celebrating the 716: FeedMore WNY in critical need of food donations in summer months

BUFFALO, NY — On 716 day, 7 News is amplifying the voices of WNY and giving a voice to FeedMore WNY.

More than 140,000 of our neighbors rely on FeedMore WNY during the year.

But, FeedMore WNY is experiencing a shortage of community food donations.

According to FeedMore WNY in the spring, the organization experienced a 52 percent decrease of community food donations when compared to Spring 2023.

One easy way people can donate is through Instacart’s Community Cart program.

By purchasing your donation online at Instacart.com, and Instacart shoppers will drop off the order directly to the nonprofit's warehouse.

All Instacart service and delivery fees are waived when using the Community Cart program.

Items FeedMore needs:



peanut butter

tuna fish

whole grains (pasta, cereal, etc),

canned fruits, vegetables

You can donate to Give 716 here.

You can also make a monetary donation here.